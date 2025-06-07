MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 7
Will Spencer Schwellenbach strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Chad Patrick surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants
- Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances