Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 7

Will Spencer Schwellenbach strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Chad Patrick surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals