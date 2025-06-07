FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 7

Will Spencer Schwellenbach strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Chad Patrick surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

  • Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

  • Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup