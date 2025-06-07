2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Aces at Valkyries on Saturday 6/7/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

While fans have shown out for the Valkyries' inaugural season, Golden State hasn't provided a great product yet. At 2-5, the Valkyries will play host to the 4-2 Aces -- who hold the fourth-shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+500). After beginning the season 1-3 against the spread (ATS), Las Vegas has covered back-to-back games. Will they come up with another cover on Saturday?

Overall, this just feels like a bad matchup for Golden State. One of the Valkyries' clear strengths is attempting the most threes per game, but the Aces give up the second-fewest looks from three-point land. Furthermore, Golden State allows the fourth-most made three-pointers while Vegas takes the fifth-most triples per contest.

The Aces are gearing up to beat the Valkyries at their own game. Golden State has the second-worst offensive rating compared to the Aces sporting the fifth-best defensive rating. The Valkyries could simply have a hard time keeping up in the scoring department.

Even the possession battle looks to be a worry as Las Vegas forces the sixth-most turnovers per game, and Golden State logs the second-most turnovers per contest. Plus, the Aces log the fewest turnovers per contest.

Look for Las Vegas to keep rolling by providing another cover.

A'ja Wilson leads the Aces in every major stat, including 22.8 PPG, 10.5 rebounds per game (RPG), and 4.2 assists per game (APG). That's already good for 37.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists per game. But will Wilson take it a step further by going over 39.5 on Saturday?

Starting with her scoring potential, Wilson draws a favorable matchup against Temi Fagbenle's 104.9 defensive rating. However, the Valkyries give up the fewest points in the paint per game. Wilson, of course, leans on attacking the rim with 64.7% of her shots taking place within 10 feet of the rim.

Wilson has logged a double-double in four of six games this season. She's in line to reach another double-double with -350 odds while RotoWire projects 21.6 points and 12.9 rebounds. However, her forecasted rebounding numbers feel a bit lofty.

Golden State has performed well on the glass, touting the highest defensive rebounding percentage and fifth-highest offensive rebounding rate. Among players with at least five games under their belt, Wilson is fifth in defensive rebounding rate and ranked outside the top 30 for crashing the offensive glass. The Valkyries hold the numbers to limit these categories.

With Wilson barely totaling over 4.0 APG, this isn't enough to carry her to over 39.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists. While the Aces have a matchup to dominate as a team, the same cannot be said about Wilson. A blowout wouldn't help, either.

