MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 6

Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 6

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Sean Burke exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

  • Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

  • Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

  • Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs

  • Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

