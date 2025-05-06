MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 6
Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Sean Burke exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals
- Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
- Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
- Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs
- Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances