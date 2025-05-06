Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 6

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Sean Burke exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays

Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 8.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs