MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 6
Will Kyle Manzardo or José Ramírez go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Joshua Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Michael Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Joshua Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves
- Austin Riley (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Maximilian Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Travis Jankowski (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Sam Huff (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Nicholas Lopez (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)