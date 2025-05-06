Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 6

Will Kyle Manzardo or José Ramírez go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jose Tena (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Joshua Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Michael Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Pete Alonso (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jesse Winker (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Eli White (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Maximilian Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Travis Jankowski (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs