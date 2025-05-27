MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 27
Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can JP Sears record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres
- Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs
- German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Chicago White Sox at New York Mets
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Athletics at Houston Astros
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances