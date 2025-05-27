FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Tuesday's MLB Strikeout Props - May 27

Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 27

Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can JP Sears record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres

  • Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

  • German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians

  • Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers

  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets

  • Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Athletics at Houston Astros

  • JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

