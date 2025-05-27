Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 27

Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can JP Sears record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres

Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians

Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets

Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Athletics at Houston Astros

JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks