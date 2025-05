Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 17

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

New York Mets at New York Yankees

Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +142, Under -192) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

Pablo Lopez (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 8.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals

Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins