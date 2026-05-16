Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 16

Will Jack Leiter strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies