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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 16

Will Jack Leiter strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

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