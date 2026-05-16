MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 16
Will Jack Leiter strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
- Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances