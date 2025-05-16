Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 16

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins

Taj Bradley (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

New York Mets at New York Yankees

Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

