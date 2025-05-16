MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 16
Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Athletics at San Francisco Giants
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
- Taj Bradley (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
- Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
New York Mets at New York Yankees
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles
- MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
- Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
- Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox
- Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances