NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 15

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Denver Nuggets.

Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (52.23% win probability)

Thunder (52.23% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-4.5)

Thunder (-4.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Thunder -180, Nuggets +152

Thunder -180, Nuggets +152 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.