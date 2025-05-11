MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 11
Will Bowden Francis strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Dustin May exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
- Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
- Kyle Gibson (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances