Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 11

Will Bowden Francis strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Dustin May exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels