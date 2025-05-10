MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 10
Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Osvaldo Bido surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins
- Jordan Hicks (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Nicholas Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
New York Yankees at Athletics
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Osvaldo Bido (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances