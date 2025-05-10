FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Osvaldo Bido surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins

  • Jordan Hicks (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros

  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Nicholas Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

New York Yankees at Athletics

  • Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Osvaldo Bido (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

