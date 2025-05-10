Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 10

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Osvaldo Bido surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins

Jordan Hicks (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Nicholas Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

New York Yankees at Athletics