Marlins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

The Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Marlins vs White Sox Game Info

Miami Marlins (14-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-28)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSFL

Marlins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

MIA: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+155) | CHW: +1.5 (-188)

MIA: -1.5 (+155) | CHW: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Marlins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-1, 6.29 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-2, 2.41 ERA

The probable starters are Edward Cabrera (0-1) for the Marlins and Shane Smith (1-2) for the White Sox. When Cabrera starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Cabrera has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Smith starts, the White Sox are 3-4-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 1-6 in Smith's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (53.1%)

Marlins vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -112 favorite on the road.

Marlins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Miami is +155 to cover the runline.

Marlins versus White Sox, on May 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Miami has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of their 37 opportunities.

The Marlins are 19-18-0 against the spread in their 37 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 11-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.2% of those games).

Chicago is 11-28 (winning only 28.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-18-2 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 21-18-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami with 36 hits and an OBP of .371 this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .492.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has an OPS of .620, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .287 this season. He's batting .253.

He is 73rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging in the major leagues.

Edwards heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with four walks.

Eric Wagaman has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Dane Myers has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .338 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is batting .186 with three doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Miguel Vargas paces his team with a .312 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .215 while slugging .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 130th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 144th in slugging percentage.

Matthew Thaiss is hitting .226 with four doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Andrew Vaughn has six doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .188.

Marlins vs White Sox Head to Head

5/9/2025: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/7/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/6/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/5/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2023: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/10/2023: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2023: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

