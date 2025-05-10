Red Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Kansas City Royals.

Red Sox vs Royals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (20-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (24-16)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: FDSKC and NESN

Red Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | KC: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 3-2, 2.02 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 2-1, 3.79 ERA

The probable starters are Garrett Crochet (3-2) for the Red Sox and Cole Ragans (2-1) for the Royals. Crochet's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Royals have gone 3-4-0 against the spread when Ragans starts. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Ragans start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52.1%)

Red Sox vs Royals Moneyline

Boston is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +102 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Royals are -178 to cover, and the Red Sox are +146.

The over/under for Red Sox-Royals on May 10 is 7. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 17 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 13-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 40 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 20-20-0 against the spread in their 40 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have compiled an 11-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Kansas City has a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-26-1).

The Royals have gone 21-19-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman leads Boston in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.587) and total hits (49) this season. He has a .316 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .273 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Rafael Devers has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.374/.447.

Devers heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Jarren Duran has two home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 49 hits with a .392 on-base percentage and a .519 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .318.

Including all qualified players, he is ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 20th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .316. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Including all qualified players, he is 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .216 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.

Jonathan India is batting .237 with eight doubles, a home run and 20 walks.

Red Sox vs Royals Head to Head

5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2024: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/3/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 9/2/2023: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/1/2023: 13-2 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

