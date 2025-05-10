Red Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10
On Saturday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Kansas City Royals.
Red Sox vs Royals Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (20-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (24-16)
- Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and NESN
Red Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | KC: (+102)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Red Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 3-2, 2.02 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 2-1, 3.79 ERA
The probable starters are Garrett Crochet (3-2) for the Red Sox and Cole Ragans (2-1) for the Royals. Crochet's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Royals have gone 3-4-0 against the spread when Ragans starts. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Ragans start this season -- they lost.
Red Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Royals win (52.1%)
Red Sox vs Royals Moneyline
- Boston is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +102 underdog at home.
Red Sox vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Royals are -178 to cover, and the Red Sox are +146.
Red Sox vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Red Sox-Royals on May 10 is 7. The over is -122, and the under is -100.
Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have come away with 17 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Boston has a record of 13-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 40 chances this season.
- The Red Sox are 20-20-0 against the spread in their 40 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have compiled an 11-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Kansas City has a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).
- The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-26-1).
- The Royals have gone 21-19-0 ATS this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Alexander Bregman leads Boston in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.587) and total hits (49) this season. He has a .316 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Wilyer Abreu is hitting .273 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .376.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 16th.
- Rafael Devers has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.374/.447.
- Devers heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.
- Jarren Duran has two home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 49 hits with a .392 on-base percentage and a .519 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .318.
- Including all qualified players, he is ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 20th in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .316. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .386.
- Including all qualified players, he is 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .216 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Jonathan India is batting .237 with eight doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
Red Sox vs Royals Head to Head
- 5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/5/2024: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/13/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/12/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/3/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)
- 9/2/2023: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 9/1/2023: 13-2 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
