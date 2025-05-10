Astros vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Reds Game Info

Houston Astros (19-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-21)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSOH

Astros vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-196) | CIN: (+164)

HOU: (-196) | CIN: (+164) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+116) | CIN: +1.5 (-140)

HOU: -1.5 (+116) | CIN: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 4-2, 3.66 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Lance McCullers and the Reds will turn to Brady Singer (4-2, 3.66 ERA). McCullers and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. McCullers' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Singer's seven starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in three of Singer's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Astros vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.2%)

Astros vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -196 favorite at home.

Astros vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Reds are -140 to cover, and the Astros are +116.

Astros vs Reds Over/Under

Astros versus Reds, on May 10, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Reds Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won two of three games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 37 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 21-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've gone 9-13 in those games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Reds have played in 39 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-21-1).

The Reds are 20-19-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.429) and total hits (39) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 41st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .256 with 21 walks and 15 runs scored. He's slugging .391.

He is 71st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging in the major leagues.

Paredes heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .259 with a .374 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Altuve enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles and a walk.

Jake Meyers has two home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .298 this season.

Meyers has hit safely in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz is batting .252 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 103rd in slugging.

TJ Friedl is slugging .383 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 58th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has racked up an on-base percentage of .385 and has 36 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds.

Jose Trevino is batting .310 with nine doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Astros vs Reds Head to Head

5/9/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/5/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2024: 12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/2/2024: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/18/2023: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/17/2023: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2023: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!