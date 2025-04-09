Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 9

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Nick Lodolo exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Arizona Diamondbacks

Charlie Morton (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Diego Padres at Athletics