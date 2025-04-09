MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 9
Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Nick Lodolo exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Charlie Morton (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
San Diego Padres at Athletics
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances