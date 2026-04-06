Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 6

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Justin Wrobleski exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins

Brandon Williamson (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox

Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -152) | 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates

German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays

Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels

José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies