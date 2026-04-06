MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 6
Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Justin Wrobleski exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins
- Brandon Williamson (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox
- Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates
- German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
- Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
- Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance