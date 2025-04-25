MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 25
Will Jose Orlando Berrios strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Carlos Luis Carrasco exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Jose Orlando Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Carlos Luis Carrasco (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances