MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 19
Will Emmet Sheehan strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Ryan Feltner exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances