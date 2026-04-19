Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 19

Will Emmet Sheehan strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Ryan Feltner exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies