Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 19
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Ryan Gusto surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies
- MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
- Kyle Hart (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Jacob Anthony deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances