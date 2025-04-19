Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 19

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Ryan Gusto surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros

Kyle Hart (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers