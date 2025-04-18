FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 18

Data Skrive
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 18

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

  • David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Jacob Anthony deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Carlos Rodón (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

