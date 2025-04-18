MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 18
Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Jacob Anthony deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
- Carlos Rodón (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
- Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances