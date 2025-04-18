Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 18

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Carlos Rodón (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies