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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 17

Will Tyler Glasnow strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

  • Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

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