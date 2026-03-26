Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 26

Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Matthew Liberatore record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 5 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 5.3 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 5 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -172) | 7.8 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros