MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 26
Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Matthew Liberatore record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances