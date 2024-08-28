MLB SGP Bets to Target: Wednesday 8/28/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

Here at FanDuel Research, we're going to provide some SGPs builds to consider based on the games and props available for today, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check our MLB DFS projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Today's Best MLB SGP Bets

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases (-135)

Triston Casas to Record 2+ Total Bases (+125)

Daulton Varsho to Record a Hit (-210)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had no issue excelling at the plate versus right-handed pitching in the last month, logging a .488 wOBA, 227 wRC+, .325 ISO, and just an 8.9% strikeout rate in that split. As a result of Guerrero's improved play for the Toronto Blue Jays, he's achieved two-plus bases in six of his last eight contests, including four straight entering Wednesday's AL East clash with the Boston Red Sox.

Brayan Bello is the expected starter for the Red Sox, and he'll be facing the Blue Jays for the third time this season. Besides allowing 12 hits and 9 earned runs in 8.1 innings versus Toronto in the previous 2 meetings, Bello ranks in the 22nd percentile in xERA (4.65), 24th percentile in xBA (.262), and 24th percentile in hard-hit rate (41.8%).

While Bello has worse numbers against lefties, it's tough to ignore Guerrero going 8-for-19 with 3 doubles, 2 homers, and a walk in 20 career plate appearances versus Bello.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

As for the Blue Jays, Chris Bassitt is set to make his 27th start of the campaign while residing in the 50th percentile or worse in every category on his Baseball Savant page aside from average exit velocity. Left-handed hitters are giving Bassitt troubles again this year to the tune of a .361 wOBA, 1.65 WHIP, and 1.52 HR/9, which is why Triston Casas is an ideal target in this SGP.

Since making his return to the lineup on August 16th from a lengthy stint on the injured list, Casas has tallied two-plus bases in 7 of his 11 outings, including each of his last three appearances. Even though it's a smaller sample size due to his injury, Casas is posting a .389 wOBA, 149 wRC+, and .244 ISO against right-handed pitchers in 2024.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

To round out this SGP, we'll back Daulton Varsho to get a hit for the Blue Jays. Varsho has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games while Bello is permitting a .364 wOBA, 1.55 WHIP, and 1.78 HR/9 to left-handed batters.

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar to Record an RBI (+110)

Jake Burger to Record an RBI (-110)

Connor Norby to Record a Run (-200)

It was a two-homer outing for Ezequiel Tovar on Tuesday for the Colorado Rockies, giving him two-plus bases in three of his last four contests. Tovar is performing slightly better against right-handed pitching this year, producing a .332 wOBA, 101 wRC+, .196 ISO, and 27.9% strikeout rate in that split, compared to a .316 wOBA, 90 wRC+, .196 ISO, and 31.3% strikeout rate versus southpaws.

When facing right-handed pitchers at home, Tovar owns a .340 wOBA, 106 wRC+, and .195 ISO, and he'll be facing a struggling righty with Max Meyer slated to start for the Miami Marlins. Through nine starts for the Marlins, Meyer is sitting in the 11th percentile in xERA (5.04), 13th percentile in strikeout rate (17.6%), 1st percentile in barrel rate (14.3%), and 1st percentile in hard-hit rate (49.0%), which gives Tovar a chance to add to his total of 59 RBIs this season.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Kyle Freeland is projected to draw another start for the Rockies, and he is in the 10th percentile in xERA (5.14), 4th percentile in xBA (.289), 13th percentile in barrel rate (10.0%), and 23rd percentile in hard-hit rate (41.9%). Those metrics could get Freeland in plenty of trouble versus Jake Burger and Connor Norby.

Over the last 30 days, Burger is rocking an elite .509 wOBA, 231 wRC+, and .688 ISO against left-handed pitching. Across his last 18 games, Burger has accumulated 12 RBIs for a Marlins squad that quietly has the 12th-best wOBA (.321) and 2nd-best ISO (.209) when facing lefties in the last month of baseball.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Norby has been batting leadoff for Miami recently, allowing him to score at least one run in seven of his last eight games. Additionally, Burger and Norby are aided by Colorado's bullpen having the sixth-worst xFIP (4.52) and third-worst WHIP (1.52) in the last 30 days.

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-168)

J.D. Martinez to Record 2+ Total Bases (+105)

Corbin Carroll to Record a Run (-150)

It has been a somewhat shaky first three starts for Eduardo Rodriguez in his debut season with the Arizona Diamondbacks as he's logging a 4.65 SIERA, 4.65 xERA, and 4.25 xFIP in 16 innings pitched. Rodriguez hasn't pitched in the sixth inning in any of his first three outings, and he's giving up an xBA of .273 entering a tough matchup against the New York Mets.

Besides Rodriguez failing to reach six-plus Ks in all three of his starts thus far, he has just a 16.2% strikeout rate while the Mets have the 9th-best wOBA (.327), 9th-best wRC+ (113), 11th-best ISO (.175), and 12th-lowest strikeout rate (22.0%) versus lefties in the last 30 days. Although it's a small sample size of three starts, Rodriguez is giving up a .383 wOBA, 1.58 WHIP, and 1.50 HR/9 to righties (compared to a .053 wOBA, 0.25 WHIP, and 0.00 HR/9 to lefties), making J.D. Martinez an enticing player to target from New York's lineup.

Martinez has been swinging the bat well recently with two-plus bases in four of his last seven games, totaling three homers during that span. On top of that, Martinez boasts a .401 wOBA, 164 wRC+, and .240 ISO when facing left-handed pitching this year.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Luis Severino has admittedly looked better in his last two starting for the Mets, giving up a combined 9 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 13 batters across 14 innings. That being said, the Diamondbacks have the best wOBA (.393), wRC+ (154), and ISO (.251) versus right-handed pitchers in the last month, and Corbin Carroll has been finding his groove in recent weeks.

In the past 30 days, Carroll has a .405 wOBA, 162 wRC+, and .318 ISO against righties. Also, moving back to the leadoff spot has helped Carroll score a run in 20 of his last 25 games for the Diamondbacks.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.