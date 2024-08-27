MLB SGP Bets to Target: Tuesday 8/27/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Today's Best MLB SGP Bets

Oakland Athletics at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz to Record a Run (-185)

Jonathan India to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Tyler Stephenson to Record an RBI (+105)

Mitch Spence is expected to draw the start for the Oakland Athletics, and he's given up a fair share of hits to both sides of the plate this season. While Spence has slightly reverse splits, Elly De La Cruz is more than capable of doing damage early in the lineup for the Cincinnati Reds.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in five of his last six games, which has led to him scoring at least one run in four of those six contests. With Elly's electric speed on the base paths, he's always a threat to score from any base as long as his teammates can put the ball in play.

Once again, Spence has reverse splits across his 17 starts and 11 relief appearances, permitting a .333 wOBA, 4.55 xFIP, 1.37 WHIP, 1.38 HR/9, and just a 15.9% strikeout rate versus right-handed batters. Jonathan India has been hitting out of the leadoff spot for the Reds, putting him in a premier spot to have a notable outing at Great American Ball Park.

India has achieved two-plus bases in four of his last six games with three multi-hit performances, one double, and a home run during that span. It also helps that Spence has given up seven-plus hits in two of his last three outings for the Athletics.

With Spence performing worse against righties, we'll also back Tyler Stephenson to record an RBI. Stephenson has recently moved up to the No. 3 spot in Cincy's batting order, and he's registered at least one RBI in six of his last nine contests.

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals

Gerrit Cole Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-132)

Juan Soto to Record 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Aaron Judge to Record an RBI (-140)

Gerrit Cole is entering his 12th start of the campaign for the New York Yankees, and he's posting the lowest strikeout rate (25.1%) and swinging strike rate (11.0%) of his career since 2017. On top of that, Cole is producing career-worst marks in walk rate (8.5%) and flyball rate (43.5%) while ranking in the 43rd percentile in barrel rate (8.1%) and 45th percentile in hard-hit rate (39.1%).

Even though the Washington Nationals aren't particularly a team that strikes fear into opponents, they have the 12th-best wOBA (.320), 13th-best wRC+ (106), and 4th-lowest strikeout rate (17.5%) against right-handed pitchers in the last 30 days. With Cole racking up fewer than seven Ks in three of his last five starts, this matchup doesn't bode well for the All-Star right-handed hurler in the strikeout department.

There is a decent chance Cole and the pinstripes can secure a win with Patrick Corbin set to make his 27th start for the Nationals. Corbin resides in the third percentile in xERA (5.82), first percentile in xBA (.306), and third percentile in hard-hit rate (47.8%) ahead of a meeting with two of the hottest hitters in baseball (Juan Soto and Aaron Judge).

Soto has been raking against southpaws over the last month, notching a .498 wOBA, 232 wRC+, .541 ISO, and just an 8.5% strikeout rate across 47 plate appearances in that split. The only concern with betting Soto props is the fact he draws plenty of walks, and Corbin is tallying an 11.9% walk rate to left-handed hitters.

Judge is amid one of those special runs he tends to go on from time to time, hitting at least one home run in 7 of his last 11 contests, totaling 9 homers during that sample. As a result of his remarkable power surge in recent weeks, Judge has accrued 15 RBIs over the same 11-game span from above.

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers

Cole Irvin Under 3.5 Strikeouts (-148)

Shohei Ohtani to Record 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Mookie Betts to Record an RBI (+130)

There are plenty of reasons to like the under on strikeouts for Cole Irvin as he's projected to make his 16th start for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. For starters, Irvin hasn't pitched five-plus innings in nine consecutive appearances while he's achieved four-plus Ks just twice during that span.

Irvin also ranks in the fourth percentile in xERA (5.74), second percentile in xBA (.296), fifth percentile in strikeout rate (15.6%), and second percentile in barrel rate (12.6%). Those metrics don't exactly provide much confidence for Irvin's strikeouts prop ahead of a road matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the last month of action, the Dodgers boast the sixth-best wOBA (.330), eighth-best wRC+ (112), and fifth-lowest strikeout rate (18.6%) versus left-handed pitching. Irvin will certainly have his hands full trying to work around Shohei Ohtani in the leadoff spot.

Ohtani has logged two-plus bases in five of his last eight outings, accumulating three multi-hit performances, four homers, and a triple during that span. Additionally, Ohtani is sporting a formidable .345 wOBA, 124 wRC+, and .209 ISO when going up against left-handed pitchers in 2024.

One of the reasons why the Dodgers have improved at the plate recently is due to Mookie Betts returning from a stint on the injured list. Since returning on August 12th, Betts has combined for 4 doubles, 3 home runs, and 11 RBIs while hitting behind Ohtani.

Betts has registered at least one RBI in four of his last five contests, and facing a middling lefty should aid his chances of helping plate a run again on Tuesday.

