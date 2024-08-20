MLB SGP Bets to Target: Tuesday 8/20/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP Bets

Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers

Joey Bart to Record 2+ Total Bases (+155)

Corey Seager to Record 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Marcus Semien to Record a Hit (-270)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled to win games in August, going 3-13 in their 16 contests this month. Despite Pittsburgh's woeful record in recent outings, they've seen positive development from catcher Joey Bart.

Bart has been mashing lately, posting two-plus bases in four consecutive games while totaling two doubles, two HRs, four RBIs, and five runs during that span. Cody Bradford is expected to make his seventh start of the season for the Texas Rangers, and the lefty is allowing a 54.1% flyball rate and 1.73 HR/9 to righties while Bart has a .530 wOBA, 247 wRC+, and .326 ISO against southpaws in 2024.

Corey Seager is coming off a two-homer performance against the Pirates on Monday, and today, he'll take on Mitch Keller, who has given up a combined 15 hits and 15 earned runs in his last two starts. Seager has achieved two-plus bases in back-to-back games while sporting a .395 wOBA, 159 wRC+, and .269 ISO against right-handed pitching this season.

In addition to that, Keller is giving up a .335 wOBA, 1.62 HR/9, and 40.2% flyball rate to left-handed batters. The fact Keller has surrendered two homers in each of his last two outings gives Seager a chance to hit his third homer of the series versus Pittsburgh.

Even though Keller performs worse against lefties, Marcus Semien is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak. Hitting out of the leadoff spot should guarantee Semien four or five plate appearances against the combination of Keller and a Pirates bullpen that owns the seventh-worst xFIP (4.67) in the last 30 days.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-310)

Tyler Fitzgerald to Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

Matt Chapman to Record an RBI (+120)

What version of Robbie Ray are we going to get on Tuesday versus the Chicago White Sox? Ahead of his sixth start for the San Francisco Giants this season, Ray has three starts where he's walked three batters and three starts where he's struck out seven-plus batters.

Given how dismal the White Sox are against left-handed pitching, I'll side with the version of Ray that can rack up Ks with the best of them. Over the last month of action, Chicago has the worst wOBA (.218), worst wRC+ (35), worst ISO (.052), and the eighth-highest strikeout rate (27.0%) when facing left-handed pitchers.

On the flip side, the White Sox are expected to hand the ball to Davis Martin to make his fourth start of the campaign. Although it's a small sample size, Martin is producing reverse splits, permitting a .346 wOBA, 5.20 xFIP, and just an 18.9% strikeout rate to righties.

Taking those metrics into account, Tyler Fitzgerald and Matt Chapman are set up for success in Tuesday's showdown. Fitzgerald has been hitting out of the leadoff spot for the Giants, and he's tallied two-plus bases in six of his last eight games.

As for Chapman, the hard-hitting third baseman will likely hit either fourth or fifth in San Francisco's lineup, giving him ample opportunities to record an RBI. Chapman has notched an RBI in two of his last four contests while he hit a home run on Monday versus the White Sox to earn his 62nd RBI of the season.

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani to Record 2+ Total Bases (-155)

Cal Raleigh to Record 2+ Total Bases (+130)

Seattle Mariners Over 3.5 Total Runs (-125)

Bryce Miller has put together a solid season for the Seattle Mariners thus far, logging a 3.83 SIERA and 3.88 xFIP through 24 starts. While Miller's numbers are formidable, he does tend to get hit hard by lefties, with a 4.59 xFIP, 1.43 HR/9, and 52.6% flyball rate allowed in that split.

Giving up plenty of hard contact and flyballs to left-handed hitters could get Miller in plenty of trouble with Shohei Ohtani leading off for the Los Angeles Dodgers. We don't need numbers to back up why Ohtani is always capable of posting two-plus bases, but he's gotten multiple bases in two of his last three appearances.

Walker Buehler is projected to be on the mound for the Dodgers, and the veteran righty has been far from reliable since rejoining the rotation. Across his nine starts for Los Angeles this year, Buehler is in the 11th percentile in xERA (5.06), 16th percentile in xBA (.270), and 16th percentile in strikeout rate (18.3%).

With Buehler allowing a .424 wOBA and 1.84 WHIP to left-handed bats, Cal Raleigh could have a notable outing for the Mariners. Raleigh is a massive boom-or-bust player who has a .226 ISO and 29.5% strikeout rate at the plate, but his chances of striking out are mitigated by Buehler's concerning metrics.

Along with taking Raleigh to wreak havoc against Buehler, there's reason to back Seattle to score four-plus runs. Buehler has given up three-plus earned runs in seven of his nine starts in 2024 while the Mariners have the 14th-best wOBA (.321), 11th-best wRC+ (114), and 10th-best ISO (.183) against right-handed pitching in the last month.

