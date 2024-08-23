MLB SGP Bets to Target, Including a FanDuel Promo 8/23/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) allows you to combine multiple outcomes from the same game for a higher potential payout.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting an SGP on MLB games today, August 23rd!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button.

You’ll then be rewarded a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any 3+ leg SGP placed on a MLB game happening August 23rd. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB SGP Bets

Here at FanDuel Research, we’ll provide some SGPs to consider based on the games and props available for today.

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savantunless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees

Kyle Freeland Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-170)

Yankees Over 5.5 Alt. Total Runs (+122)

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+172)

The New York Yankees have the highest implied team total of the day (5.22) at home against left-hander Kyle Freeland, and we should expect them to get there and then some.

Over 14 starts, Freeland has recorded a 5.16 xERA (8th percentile) and 18.5% strikeout rate (17th percentile), and he's below the 30th percentile in all of barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and average exit velocity. Incredibly, he's actually gotten significantly worse results on the road (8.23 ERA) compared to at Coors Field (3.86), as well.

Against lefties, New York's active roster is among the 10 best offenses in wRC+ (110) and K rate (20.5%), and they also boast the best BB rate (13.0%). While Freeland has occasionally posted solid strikeout numbers in away starts, doing so against the Bronx Bombers looks rather unlikely.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Not only should the Yankees put up runs against Freeland, but the Colorado Rockies' bullpen owns the third-worst xFIP (4.63), so things could also get ugly in the later innings. Yankee Stadium remains one of MLB's best parks for slugging home runs, too, further pointing to this offense going above 5.5 runs tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

And speaking of dingers, we're taking a risk here by including a home run prop, but it's an easier sell when the player in question is Aaron Judge. Judge leads the league with 48 round-trippers, and he's homered four times in his last three games, so it's safe to say he's dialed in.

Overall, he's in the 100th percentile when it comes to all of xSLG, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and average exit velocity. Against left-handers specifically, he's put up a .433 ISO, and Freeland has coughed up 1.55 HR/9 to righties.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Joc Pederson to Record an RBI (+115)

First Five Innings Result: Diamondbacks (+148)

This is a nightmare matchup for Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello against what could be nearly an entire lineup of left-handed batters from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Against lefties, Bello's posted a 4.72 xFIP, 18.1% strikeout rate, 10.1% walk rate, and an alarming 1.90 HR/9. This doesn't bode well for him against a D-backs active roster that's inside the top 10 in wRC+ (110), ISO (.174), and strikeout rate (19.7%).

While Bello is coming off a pair of solid outings, we should expect him to have a tough time generating Ks and pitching deep into this contest.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Given Bello's struggles versus lefty sticks, Joc Pederson could be poised to deliver at the plate. Pederson has been a longtime menace to right-handed pitchers, owning a career 129 wRC+ in the split, and he's rocking a .268 ISO versus that handedness in 2024.

Pederson has logged a hit across six games in a row, and over that span, he's knocked in at least one RBI five times. Likely batting third, he should be in prime position to knock in runners against a pitcher who often has walk issues.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Righty Ryne Nelson is taking the mound for Arizona, and although his season-long numbers don't really move the needle, he's been locked in lately. Over his last six starts, Nelson has put up a 3.22 xFIP, 29.0% strikeout rate, and 6.2% walk rate.

Given that that his K rate in that sample is substantially higher than his overall clip (19.3%), we should be skeptical of this continuing, but his recent performances should give us enough confidence that he can outduel Bello to begin this game and help the Diamondbacks have a lead through five innings.

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-134)

MacKenzie Gore Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-148)

Marcell Ozuna to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Chris Sale continues to enjoy a stellar throwback campaign that many didn't think he still had in him, and he enters the day as a -450 favorite to win the NL Cy Young.

Over 23 starts, Sale has amassed a 2.46 xFIP, 33.6% strikeout rate, and 5.8% walk rate. Incredibly, if we go back to the start of May, the left-hander has gone over 7.5 strikeouts in 14 of his last 18 starts, and he's logged double-digit Ks in three straight outings.

Although the Washington Nationals do a fairly good job of limiting punchouts -- their active roster has a 19.9% K rate versus lefties -- they're otherwise a middling offense that shouldn't give Sale many problems. It wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran hurler go six-plus innings to help him exceed this line.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

On the other hand, MacKenzie Gore's season seems to be going in the other direction. Over his last eight starts, Gore has put up a 5.33 xFIP, 16.4% strikeout rate, and 14.1% walk rate, and he's gone above 5.5 punchouts just twice in that sample.

Even with the Atlanta Braves dealing with injuries and having their share of high-strikeout batters, there's still potent power in this lineup, and we should like the chances of them chasing Gore from this game early.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

If we're expecting a poor outing from Gore, then it stands to reason we should expect some of Atlanta's bats to have big nights. Marcell Ozuna is on a seven-game hit streak and has recorded 2+ total bases four times over that stretch. He's in the 98th percentile or better in xwOBA, xSLG, hard-hit rate, and barrel rate in 2024.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visitFanDuel.com/RG.