MLB SGP Bets to Target, Including a FanDuel Promo 8/16/24

MLB SGP Bets

Here at FanDuel Research, we’ll provide some SGPs to consider based on the games and props available for today.

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto to Record a Run (-140)

Nick Castellanos to Record 2+ Total Bases (-135)

Weston Wilson to Record an RBI (+135)

The Washington Nationals continue to throw Patrick Corbin to the wolves, and he'll be tasked with facing a Philadelphia Phillies team that crushes lefties. Across 24 starts this season, Corbin ranks in the 3rd percentile in xERA (5.90), 1st percentile in xBA (.308), 11th percentile in strikeout rate (16.8%), and 3rd percentile in hard-hit rate (47.4%).

Corbin is permitting a .377 wOBA, 1.56 WHIP, and 1.45 HR/9 to right-handed hitters this year, and we'll be targeting right-handed bats from the latter part of Philly's lineup in this SGP.

J.T. Realmuto is amid a four-game hit streak, and he's scored a run in five of his last eight contests. On the season, Realmuto is registering a .336 wOBA, 115 wRC+, and .163 ISO versus southpaws.

Nick Castellanos hit his 16th homer of the season on Thursday -- notably against a lefty -- and he's tallied two-plus bases in three of his last four outings. Castellanos has performed well against left-handed pitching this season, logging a .347 wOBA, 123 wRC+, and .239 ISO in that split.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

After Philly put up 13 runs on the Nationals on Thursday, it'd be a surprise to see the Phillies not deploy Weston Wilson in the lineup again on Friday. Wilson became the first rookie in Philly's history to hit for the cycle in Thursday's lopsided victory, giving him at least one RBI in four consecutive contests.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Garrett Crochet Under 5.5 Strikeouts (+106)

Spencer Arrighetti Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-132)

Alex Bregman to Record a Run (-160)

The Chicago White Sox are limiting the workload for Garrett Crochet moving forward, and he's shown some signs of decline in recent starts, making him an easy fade down the stretch. Crochet hasn't pitched five-plus innings in a start since June 30th, and he's tallied fewer than six Ks in five of his last six starts while allowing seven earned runs in his most recent outing.

A matchup with the Houston Astros is far from what Crochet needs to get back on track. Aside from the Astros posting the seventh-lowest strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers in the last month, Crochet has seen his strikeout rate drop to 24.6% against right-handed hitters over the last 30 days.

This is notable as Houston is expected to deploy seven or eight right-handed bats in Friday's lineup.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

As for Spencer Arrighetti, the rookie right-hander resides in the 72nd percentile in whiff rate (28.0%) and 84th percentile in strikeout rate (27.9%) ahead of his 22nd start for the Astros. Arrighetti has seven-plus Ks in four of his last five outings, including 12-plus Ks in back-to-back starts.

The matchup is extremely favorable for Arrighetti as the White Sox have the worst wOBA (.275), worst wRC+ (75), eighth-worst ISO (.143), and sixth-highest strikeout rate (25.4%) against right-handed pitching over the last 30 days of action.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

With Crochet struggling on the mound, it makes sense to back Alex Bregman in this contest as the third baseman continues to heat up at the plate. In his last nine games, Bregman has accumulated five HRs and eight RBIs while recording at least one hit and one run in eight appearances.

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels

Spencer Schwellenbach Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Austin Riley to Record a Hit (-250)

Marcell Ozuna to Record an RBI (+135)

Another pitcher who has seen an uptick in strikeouts recently is Spencer Schwellenbach of the Atlanta Braves. Schwellenbach has racked up seven-plus Ks in four straight outings while sitting in the 98th percentile in chase rate (35.6%), 76th percentile in whiff rate (28.5%), and 79th percentile in strikeout rate (26.8%) this season.

On the surface, the Los Angeles Angels don't appear to be a team to attack for strikeouts, but they have the seventh-highest strikeout rate (26.6%) versus right-handed pitching across the last 14 days. In that same 14-day sample, the Angels also have the second-worst wOBA (.275), second-worst wRC+ (74), and fifth-worst ISO (.124) in that split.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Jose Soriano is expected to be on the bump for the Halos, and he's producing reverse splits with a .343 wOBA and 1.53 WHIP allowed to right-handed bats. This naturally puts Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna on our radar for this SGP.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 8 of his last 11 contests, with five multi-hit performances during that span. Soriano throws his sinker 51.3% of the time against righties, and Riley boasts a .241 ISO and .520 wOBA versus that pitch when a right-handed hurler is on the mound.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Ozuna has raked all season with the third-most RBIs (90) in the league while sporting a .397 wOBA, 156 wRC+, and .301 ISO when facing right-handed pitching in 2024.

Los Angeles' bullpen has also accrued the fifth-worst xFIP (4.68) and fourth-highest flyball rate (43.2%) in the last month.

