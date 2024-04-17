MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Wednesday 4/17/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

Here at FanDuel Research, we're going to provide some SGPs builds to consider based on the games and props available for today, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Wednesday 4/17/24

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Juan Soto to Record a Hit (-210)

Juan Soto to Record a Run (-130)

Kevin Gausman Under 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)

It has been a peculiar start to the season for Kevin Gausman, who has been an AL Cy Young candidate in recent years. The expected ace for the Toronto Blue Jays saw a dip in his fastball velocity in his first two starts coming off a shoulder ailment he sustained in Spring Training.

While his velocity got back up in his last start versus the Colorado Rockies, Gausman still surrendered 10 hits and six earned runs while striking out four batters in 3.2 innings pitched. On Wednesday, Gausman is set to face the New York Yankees for the second time this season after allowing four hits and five earned runs in his first start against them.

With Gausman struggling on the mound, we'll take him to go under on his strikeout prop until he shows improvement and for Juan Soto to take advantage at the plate. Guasman has tallied fewer than six strikeouts in two of his first three starts, and the Yankees aren't striking out as much as in previous years -- partly due to the addition of Soto.

Through the first 18 games of the season, New York is registering the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.2%) against right-handed pitchers. In his first start of the season versus the Yankees, Gausman finished with zero strikeouts before making an early exit while Soto had two hits, two RBIs, and a run on the day.

The only concern with Soto getting a hit is the fact he's been walked a whopping eight times in just 18 career plate appearances versus Gausman. That being said, Soto has at least one hit in 13 of his first 18 games in pinstripes, and Gausman is giving up a .417 wOBA and .438 OBP to lefties to begin the year.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll to Record a Hit (-250)

Michael Busch to Record a Hit (-195)

First 5 Innings Alternate Total Runs: Over 4.5 (-130)

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks were involved in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday, with 23 total runs being scored in what would be a one-run victory for Arizona. Following Tuesday's exciting clash, we could see another action-packed contest on Wednesday with Jordan Wicks and Brandon Pfaadt on the bump.

Even though Wicks has struck out six-plus batters in all three of his starts thus far, he has given up five-plus hits and multiple earned runs in each start despite failing to reach five innings pitched in a game. Although it's a limited sample size, Wicks is allowing a .360 wOBA and .400 OBP to left-handed bats compared to a .338 wOBA and .380 OBP to right-handed bats.

Those metrics favor Corbin Carroll, who is seemingly finding his groove following a slow start to the campaign. Carroll has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 outings, and the young outfielder is currently amid a three-game hit streak.

Meanwhile, Pfaadt has sputtered recently, allowing seven-plus hits and five-plus earned runs in back-to-back starts. Pfaadt is permitting a .382 wOBA and .344 OBP to lefty batters compared to a .362 wOBA and .333 OBP to righty batters.

Michael Busch has been one of the hottest hitters for the Cubs to begin the year, posting a .512 wOBA, .439 OBP, .438 ISO, and 220 wRC+ to right-handed pitching thus far. The young infielder has a hit in 10 of his last 12 contests, along with four multi-hit performances in that span.

Given the inconsistencies we've seen from Wicks and Pfaadt to begin the season, we'll take over 4.5 runs to be scored in the first five innings. There were a total of 13 runs scored in the first five innings of Tuesday's matchup.

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays

Reid Detmers Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-156)

First 5 Innings Result: Los Angeles Angels (+144)

Reid Detmers has put together an encouraging start to the 2024 season for the Los Angeles Angels. The 24-year-old southpaw has made just three starts so far, but he's given up three or fewer hits and one or fewer earned runs while striking out at least seven in each start.

Entering Wednesday's showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detmers is sitting in the 94th percentile in whiff rate (37.3%) and 97th percentile in strikeout rate (40.6%). Even though the Rays aren't really viewed as a strikeout-prone team, they have the ninth-worst strikeout rate (23.9%) to left-handed pitchers to begin the year.

Additionally, Tampa Bay is posting the 13th-worst wOBA (.304) and eighth-worst ISO (.112) to southpaws. Taking those numbers into account, Detmers could be set up for another stellar outing on the mound.

In his first three starts, Detmers has gone at least five innings, and he's been credited with a win in all three. It can be tough backing the Angels to secure a win, so we'll take them to come away with a lead in the first five innings with Detmers drawing the start.

The Rays are expected to have Zack Littell on the bump for Wednesday's matchup. While Littell has been solid to begin the season, he has pitched more than five innings just once, and Tampa Bay's bullpen has been shaky.

At the moment, the bullpen of the Rays is sporting the worst SIERA (4.91), the second-worst WHIP (1.65), the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (19.1%), and the second-most HR/9 (1.69). Whether Littell is still in the game in the fifth inning or not, the Angels are capable of giving Detmers run support early in the contest.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.