MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Thursday 4/11/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Thursday 4/11/24

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

Yordan Alvarez to Record 2+ Total Bases (-130)

Nelson Velazquez to Record a Hit (-145)

First 5 Innings Alternate Total Runs: Over 2.5 (-440)

Despite Yordan Alvarez falling short of recording two-plus total bases for us on Wednesday, we're going right back to the talented hitter on Thursday. Alvarez is currently on a five-game hit streak and has a hit in seven of his last eight contests for the Houston Astros, including four multi-hit outings in that span.

Ahead of the final game of a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals, Alvarez has posted three doubles and four home runs in his last eight games. With the Astros looking to avoid getting swept with Brady Singer on the bump for the Royals, Alvarez registered a .436 wOBA, .419 OBP, .333 ISO, and 184 wRC+ against right-handed pitching in 2023.

Singer has gotten off to a fantastic start this season, but his first two starts did come against the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins, which are both lineups that have struggled against righties to begin the year. The White Sox and Twins are both in the bottom 10 teams in wRC+ versus right-handed pitching.

Meanwhile, the Astros have the sixth-best wRC+ (117) against right-handed pitchers in the new campaign. With winds reaching upwards of around 20 MPH from left-to-right field, Alvarez has the shortest odds to hit a home run (+300) in this bout.

For the Royals, we'll take Nelson Velazquez to record a hit in Thursday's showdown. Velazquez is amid a four-game hitting streak while tallying at least one hit in seven of his 10 appearances this season.

After limiting the New York Yankees to four hits and zero earned runs with five strikeouts in his season debut, Hunter Brown surrendered eight hits and five earned runs with only three strikeouts against the Texas Rangers in his second start.

Additionally, Brown produces worse numbers versus righties with a .623 wOBA and .643 OBP against in that split compared to a .361 wOBA and .360 OBP when facing lefties in 2024. Those splits seem to be a continuation of how Brown performed last season, as he allowed a .359 wOBA and .341 OBP to right-handed bats compared to a .318 wOBA and .323 OBP to left-handed bats in 2023.

By taking Alvarez and Velazquez to stay hot at the plate, we'll take the over on 2.5 runs in the first five innings. In the first two games of the Astros-Royals series, we've seen six-plus runs scored in the first five innings in each contest.

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

JP Sears Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+102)

Corey Seager to Record 2+ Total Bases (-135)

The Oakland Athletics aren't getting much from their starting pitchers, with their rotation logging the third-worst SIERA (4.75), the fourth-worst WHIP (1.56), and the lowest strikeout rate (16.6%) in the league to begin the 2024 campaign. JP Sears has been part of the issue for the Athletics through his first two starts, allowing six-plus hits, four-plus earned runs, and just one strikeout in each start.

Next up for Sears is the Rangers, who boast the 10th-lowest strikeout rate (21.8%) against southpaws since the start of the 2023 season. With Sears struggling and the Rangers capable of doing plenty of damage early in this matchup, we'll take Sears to register fewer than five strikeouts.

FanDuel Research's projections have Sears recording the fewest strikeouts (4.56) and the most earned runs allowed (3.93) among starters on Thursday.

One player who can wreak havoc versus Sears is Corey Seager. Seager is a rare lefty who excels when facing same-handed pitching, producing a formidable .374 wOBA, .349 OBP, .218 ISO, and 138 wRC+ versus lefty pitchers in 2023.

To begin the season, Seager has at least one hit in seven of his 10 games, and he's posted four multi-hit outings. Seager has just two extra-base hits thus far, but he's seeing the ball well and draws a positive matchup with Sears getting the nod for the Athletics.

The experienced shortstop has the second-shortest odds to hit a home run (+310) in Thursday's Athletics-Rangers series finale.

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Grayson Rodriguez to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-205)

First 5 Innings Result: Baltimore Orioles (+114)

Boston Red Sox Alternate Total Runs: Under 4.5 (-162)

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to sweep a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday with Grayson Rodriguez expected to start for the birds. Rodriguez has been tremendous to begin the new season, achieving seven-plus strikeouts, two or fewer earned runs allowed, and a win in each of his first two starts.

Despite reaching seven-plus strikeouts in each of his first two starts, we'll take Rodriguez to get six-plus strikeouts against the Red Sox. Although Boston had the 12th-lowest strikeout rate (21.8%) versus right-handed pitching in 2023, they have the seventh-highest strikeout rate (25.5%) in that split early this season.

Given Rodriguez's dominant outings thus far, the Orioles are fully capable of securing a lead in the first five innings. Baltimore has been tied or leading in the first five innings of six of their first 11 games in 2024.

Garrett Whitlock is off to a solid start to the year for the Red Sox, but the Orioles have excelled against righties thus far. Ahead of their 12th game this season, the Orioles have the second-lowest strikeout (18.1%), the seventh-best wOBA (.335), and the fifth-best wRC+ (121) versus right-handed pitching.

To continue the theme of placing confidence in Rodriguez and the Orioles, we'll take the Red Sox to score fewer than five runs. In both of Rodriguez's starts this season, Baltimore has surrendered four or fewer runs.

Besides having the seventh-highest strikeout rate against righties, the Red Sox are a middle-of-the-pack team in this split, logging the 18th-best wOBA (.309) and 16th-best wRC+ (94). Weather could be a concern for this game, so keep tabs on any updates throughout the day.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.