MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Monday 4/29/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Monday 4/29/24

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Joe Ryan to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-290)

Ryan Jeffers to Record a Hit (-240)

First 5 Innings Result: Minnesota Twins (-106)

The Minnesota Twins are set to begin another series versus the Chicago White Sox, with Joe Ryan taking the mound on Monday. Ryan took on the White Sox nearly a week ago, logging eight strikeouts while allowing three earned runs in six earnings pitched.

Across his first five starts of the season, Ryan has tallied six-plus strikeouts in four of them. The right-handed ace for the Twins is in the 90th percentile in chase rate (34.7%), 74th percentile in whiff rate (29.7%), and 92nd percentile in strikeout rate (32.8%).

Our own Riley Thomas has the over on Ryan's strikeout prop of 6.5 listed as one of his favorite strikeout props to begin the week.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have the ninth-highest strikeout rate (24.0%) against right-handed pitching. While teams can perform better versus a pitcher when facing them twice in a short span, Chicago has the worst wOBA (.273), worst wRC+ (74), and second-worst ISO (.112) to righties.

Aside from placing confidence in Ryan to handle the White Sox's lineup, we'll take Ryan Jeffers to record a hit for the Twins. Jeffers has been batting leadoff for Minnesota against southpaws, and he is amid a seven-game hit streak -- which includes three multi-hit performances in that span.

Garrett Crochet is slated to start for the White Sox. In his first start versus the Twins, Crochet permitted seven hits and five earned runs in four innings of action.

The combination of Ryan and Jeffers having success versus the White Sox makes the Twins securing a lead in the first five innings an ideal leg in this SGP. The last time these two teams met with Ryan and Crochet squaring off, Minnesota jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the first five frames.

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Angels

Bryce Harper to Record 2+ Total Bases (-125)

Trea Turner to Record a Run (-140)

Philadelphia Phillies Over 4.5 Runs (-128)

Ahead of Monday's clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels, FanDuel Research's Scott Edwards has Bryce Harper to record an RBI as one of his favorite prop bets. Instead of taking Harper to plate a run for the Phillies, we'll be taking a correlated bet for him to tally multiple bases at the plate.

Despite Harper producing a .234 AVG and .330 OBP thus far, the optimism in the All-Star hitter is rooted in his matchup against Griffin Canning. Canning is in the 23rd percentile in average exit velocity (90.2 MPH), 25th percentile in barrel rate (9.9%), 44th percentile in hard-hit rate (39.5%), and 24th percentile in strikeout rate (18.2%).

Throughout his first five starts of the campaign, Canning has allowed five-plus hits in four of them. Aside from Harper accruing two-plus bases, we'll back Trea Turner to record a run in this date with Canning and the Halos.

Turner has been finding his groove recently, reaching base safely in 19 of his last 21 contests. Additionally, the veteran shortstop has registered at least one run in 12 of his last 15 appearances.

Along with the Phillies owning the ninth-best wOBA (.324), fourth-best ISO (.181), and 11th-best wRC+ (104) versus right-handed pitching, Philadelphia has produced five-plus runs in 10 of their last 12 games. Lastly, Canning has given up three-plus earned runs in four of his first five starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Freddie Freeman to Record an RBI (+120)

Shohei Ohtani to Record a Run (-165)

Without question, the Los Angeles Dodgers are my favorite team to stack on Monday's main slate in MLB DFS with Tommy Henry drawing the starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Given the fact that this matchup holds the highest over/under (10.0) of the night and LA has the top implied total (4.75), we'll want to target the bats from the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman got off to a somewhat slow start this year, but the talented left-handed hitter is on an eight-game hitting streak where he's accumulated five extra-base hits in the process. On top of that, Freeman has notched at least one RBI in five consecutive contests and at least one RBI in seven of his last eight.

Despite the sluggish start to the season versus southpaws, Freeman registered a .427 wOBA, .274 ISO, and 174 wRC+ to lefties in 2023 compared to a .404 wOBA, .218 ISO, and 158 wRC+ to righties. Henry is in the ninth percentile in average exit velocity (91.3 MPH), 19th percentile in barrel rate (10.3%), and 26th percentile in hard-hit rate (43.6%), so there isn't much concern surrounding Freeman's ability to have success against a left-handed starter.

Even with Henry giving up 1.61 HR/9 and a .459 SLG to lefties last season, Freeman has +600 odds to hit a home run in Monday's matchup.

Shohei Ohtani has consistently been hitting right ahead of Freeman to begin his debut season in Dodger blue, which has resulted in the two-way star contributing the second-most runs (24) on the roster. Of his first 30 appearances in 2024, Ohtani has reached safely in all but two games.

When it comes to crossing the plate, Ohtani has scored at least one run in six of his last nine contests.

