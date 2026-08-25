WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Tuesday, August 25, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun

Chicago enters this matchup with more to play for despite being eliminated from postseason contention, while Connecticut has struggled throughout the second half of the season. The Sun own one of the league's worst records, and Chicago has already shown it can compete with playoff-caliber teams recently, including an upset win over New York before falling to Indiana on Sunday.

Connecticut has dropped well out of the playoff race and has had trouble generating consistent offense for much of the season. With the Sky facing one of the league's weakest teams, this is a good opportunity to bounce back after Sunday's loss

Portland Fire vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas has regained momentum at the right time, winning two of its last three games and sitting on the verge of locking up a playoff berth. The Wings also have a significant edge in talent despite losing rookie Azzi Fudd for the season, with Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale continuing to lead the offense.

Portland has been competitive at times but has struggled to finish games against playoff teams. The Fire are coming off a 105-100 loss to Washington, while Dallas cruised past Seattle in its most recent outing. With home court and postseason motivation on its side, Dallas is in a strong position to win by multiple possessions.

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury

Washington has leaned heavily on Shakira Austin during its late-season surge, and she has rewarded that trust with some of the best basketball of her career. She recently scored a career-high 31 points against Portland and is averaging 17.0 points and 9.6 rebounds this season while serving as the focal point of the Mystics' offense.

Phoenix has been dealing with multiple injuries entering this matchup, making it difficult to slow one of the league's hottest frontcourt players. Austin's recent form, combined with Washington's tendency to play through her in the half court, makes another 20-point performance well within reach.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.