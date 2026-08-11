MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Picks for Tuesday, August 11, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

Orioles at Twins, 7:41 p.m. ET

Moneyline Baltimore Orioles Aug 11 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I think the Baltimore Orioles have the edge on the mound today, and that has me intrigued by their underdog moneyline odds.

Brandon Young is getting the ball for the O’s, and while he hasn’t been quite as good as his 3.43 ERA suggests, he’s been dang good lately, recording a 3.57 FIP over his last 12 starts. He’s missing plenty of bats, too, posting a 23.3% K rate across his last seven starts. He should be able to have success against a Minnesota Twins offense that is 24th in wOBA (.296) over the last 30 days.

Bailey Ober is on the bump for Minnesota, and he has much worse numbers than Young, struggling to a 4.78 SIERA and 16.2% strikeout rate. Ober has a 5.07 expected ERA over his last seven starts.

Neither of these offenses is lighting the world on fire, but of the two, Baltimore’s has been better over the last 30 days — .307 wOBA to .296.

But for me, it mostly comes down to the pitching discrepancy, which pushes me toward the O’s to win.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Lars Nootbaar -185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lars Nootbaar‘s Arizona Diamondbacks tenure is off to a slow start. But there’s some bad luck at play, and I like his matchup tonight against Tomoyuki Sugano and the Colorado Rockies.

Despite going 3 for 24 so far for the Snakes, Nootbaar’s output is being held back by a lowly .176 BABIP. He’s got a 20.0% walk rate and 12.0% strikeout rate, so he’s put together some quality at-bats. The batted-ball luck will eventually straighten out, and he’s in a great matchup versus Sugano.

The Rockies’ RHP has struggled to a 5.02 SIERA this campaign while lefties have tagged him for a .377 wOBA, 43.1% hard-hit rate and 43.8% fly-ball rate.

Likely to hit fifth in the Arizona lineup, Nootbaar should be in a good spot for RBI chances, and this bet is my favorite player prop today.

Royals vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Tucker +470 View more odds in Sportsbook

I’ve written up Kyle Tucker a few times recently, and I’m going back to the well again for tonight. The reason I keep getting drawn to Tucker is pretty simple — I think he’s emerging from his funk and his HR odds are still long on a nightly basis.

In the midst of a disappointing debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tucker is showing signs of life lately, hitting four home runs and generating a .458 wOBA over his last 58 plate appearances. He’ll have the platoon advantage today against Michael Wacha, and Tucker has registered a 42.5% fly-ball rate against RHPs this campaign.

Wacha is the owner of a 4.42 SIERA and 19.1% K rate. He’s allowed a 46.0% fly-ball rate to lefties, and he’ll be followed by a Kansas City Royals bullpen that has given up the most homers per nine this year (1.51).

Oh, and the wind is blowing out to right at 7 MPH in LA.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.