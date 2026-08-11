WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Tuesday, August 11, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

These teams have split their first two meetings this season. New York opened the season series with an 83-75 victory before Indiana responded with a convincing 108-88 win in the rematch.

Caitlin Clark is listed as probable with a back injury, and assuming she's available, the Fever have already shown they can create matchup problems for New York on their home floor. With the season series tied and home-court advantage back in Indiana, the Fever have a strong opportunity to take control of the matchup.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

Washington enters Tuesday on a seven-game winning streak, and that stretch includes a 100-99 victory over Las Vegas earlier this season. The Mystics have consistently found ways to keep games close, while Las Vegas returns home after resting several starters over the weekend.

The Aces should be healthier for the rematch, but Washington has already proven it can compete in this matchup. If the Mystics continue to play the disciplined basketball that has fueled their recent success, this number leaves plenty of room to stay within the spread.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Nneka Ogwumike has scored 15 or more points in seven of her last 10 regular-season games, including outings of 22, 21, 19, 18, 17, 16, and 16 points. She's continued to provide Los Angeles with a consistent scoring presence, averaging 16.0 points over her last four games.

The Sparks will once again lean on their veteran forward against Phoenix, especially with the Mercury expected to be without Kelsey Plum. Nneka has consistently generated offense regardless of matchup, making 15 points a realistic benchmark in another game where Los Angeles will need her scoring production.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.