MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 7
Will Addison Barger or Byron Buxton go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +3500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Daniel Johnson (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 61 games (has homered in 34.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)