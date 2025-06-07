Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 7

Will Addison Barger or Byron Buxton go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +3500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

+3500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 50 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Daniel Johnson (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals