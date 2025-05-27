Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 27

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Manny Machado go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 24% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Nick Martini (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 53 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 53 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 52 games (has homered in 34.6% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 52 games (has homered in 34.6% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers

Jake Burger (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 19 games (has homered in 36.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 19 games (has homered in 36.8% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 53 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 53 games (has homered in 28.3% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 52 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 52 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 27.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 27.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Tim Anderson (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Matt Lugo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers

Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Riley Greene (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets

Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Matt Thaiss (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Athletics at Houston Astros

Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Logan Davidson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks