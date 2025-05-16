MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 16
Will Kyle Manzardo or José Ramírez hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- William Benson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Will Brennan (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
Athletics at San Francisco Giants
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- David Villar (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Cavan Biggio (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Nick Martini (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Daniel Jansen (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Travis Jankowski (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Matt Gorski (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- James Outman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jonah Bride (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
New York Mets at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Joshua Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- German Rosario (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Trey Lipscomb (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Maverick Handley (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Michael Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox
- Austin Riley (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Robert Refsnyder (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Jacob Burger (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Tucker Barnhart (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games