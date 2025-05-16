Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 16

Will Kyle Manzardo or José Ramírez hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) William Benson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Will Brennan (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) David Villar (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Cavan Biggio (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Nick Martini (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins

Brandon Lowe (Rays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Daniel Jansen (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Derek Hill (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Travis Jankowski (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Matt Gorski (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

Trevor Larnach (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

New York Mets at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) German Rosario (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Trey Lipscomb (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Maverick Handley (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Michael Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Austin Riley (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Robert Refsnyder (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Eli White (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers