MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 11
Will Shohei Ohtani or Eugenio Suárez hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- James Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Joseph Ward (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Matt Lugo (Angels): +600 to hit a HR
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games