Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 11

Will Shohei Ohtani or Eugenio Suárez hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alan Trejo (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) James Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Leody Taveras (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels