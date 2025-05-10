Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 10

Will Matt Chapman or Willy Adames go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins

Matt Chapman (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Carlos Correa (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ty France (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR

Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros

Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nicholas Martínez (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jacob Hurtubise (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Rece Hinds (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Athletics