MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 10
Will Matt Chapman or Willy Adames go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR
- Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR
Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros
- Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nicholas Martínez (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jacob Hurtubise (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR
- Rece Hinds (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
New York Yankees at Athletics
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Pablo Reyes (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)