Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 29

Will Matt James Chapman or Mike Yastrzemski go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Matt James Chapman (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Willy Rafael (Luna) Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Martín Maldonado (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games José Iglesias (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Zachary Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jordon Scott Adell (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jonathan Gregory Davis (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) John Paul Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Timothy Devon Anderson (Angels): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Danny Jansen (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jonathan India (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Kameron Misner (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Nicholas Alexander Castellanos (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Joshua Evan Bell (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Nate Lowe (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Alec Daniel Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Dylan Crews (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Amed Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Alex Call (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jakob Christopher Bauers (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andrew Sebastian Benintendi (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Matt Thaiss (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Victor Manuel Caratini (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Jose Carlos Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jace Jung (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Ednel Javier Baez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Chas McCormick (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Yordan Ruben Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Byron Keiron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Carlos Javier Correa (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ty France (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Harrison Joseph Bader (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Mickey Gasper (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Willi Rafael Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) DaShawn Keirsey (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Ramón Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cody James Bellinger (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets