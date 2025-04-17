MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 17
Will Kyle Schwarber or Matt Chapman hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Sam Huff (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games