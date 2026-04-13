Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 13

Will Roman Anthony or Byron Buxton hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Trevor Story (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Matt Wallner (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Brooks Lee (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Austin Martin (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +180 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+180 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Alex Bregman (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Matt Shaw (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Joey Bart (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Nick Yorke (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Daylen Lile (Nationals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Brady House (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers