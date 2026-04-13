MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 13
Will Roman Anthony or Byron Buxton hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Austin Martin (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +180 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Nick Yorke (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Brady House (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Carson Benge (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games