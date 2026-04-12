MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 12
Will Mickey Moniak or Hunter Goodman go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games