Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 12

Will Mickey Moniak or Hunter Goodman go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Edouard Julien (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jordan Beck (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Gavin Sheets (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Miguel Andujar (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Evan Carter (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners