Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 11
Will Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Tucker go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Luís Garcia (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 41.7% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
New York Mets at Athletics
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jose Siri (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Starling Marte (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games