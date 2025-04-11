Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 11

Will Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Tucker go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luís Garcia (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 41.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 41.7% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

New York Mets at Athletics