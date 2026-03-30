MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 30
Will J.P. Crawford or Dominic Canzone hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 30, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (homered in 8.6% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games