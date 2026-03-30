Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 30

Will J.P. Crawford or Dominic Canzone hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

J.P. Crawford (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Aaron Judge (Yankees): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+290 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Mitch Garver (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (homered in 8.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (homered in 8.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Cole Young (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks