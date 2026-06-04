Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 Recap and Game 2 Preview: New York Steals Home Court in NBA Finals

Game 1 Recap · June 3, 2026

Brunson delivers in fourth quarter as Knicks steal Game 1 on the road

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks erased a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. The Knicks are now 13-2 in these playoffs, winners of 12 consecutive games, and trail in the series against this Spurs franchise for the first time since the 1999 Finals that San Antonio won in five games.

Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a corner three-pointer with 1:02 remaining that gave the Knicks a 97-95 lead they would not relinquish, and a falling-away pull-up jumper with 38 seconds left that iced the game at 101-95. The Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run, holding San Antonio to just 14 fourth-quarter points, its worst output in any quarter this postseason.

Victor Wembanyama posted a double-double in his NBA Finals debut with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but shot 6-of-21 from the field and 2-of-9 from three, committing six turnovers in an uncharacteristically poor offensive performance. "I was bad tonight," Wembanyama said. "It's not more complicated than that."

The game was not a straight-line victory for New York. Brunson briefly exited in the first quarter after Harrison Barnes crashed into his right knee, and again appeared to tweak his left ankle in the second quarter. The Spurs, energized by 16 points from rookie Dylan Harper off the bench and 16 more from Julian Champagnie, who hit five three-pointers before halftime, built a 14-point lead in the third quarter. San Antonio led by as many as 14, and the Frost Bank Center crowd appeared to sense a dominant home win.

New York's defense tightened once Wembanyama went to the bench to rest, and Towns scored 10 of his 17 third-quarter points driving directly at the rim with the defensive anchor removed. The Knicks tied the game heading into the fourth, took an eight-point lead at 94-86 with 6:07 to play, then survived a frantic Spurs comeback that produced nine consecutive points and a 95-94 San Antonio lead with 2:16 remaining before Brunson hit the corner three that put New York ahead for good.