Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 Recap and Game 2 Preview: New York Steals Home Court in NBA Finals
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Brunson delivers in fourth quarter as Knicks steal Game 1 on the road
Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks erased a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. The Knicks are now 13-2 in these playoffs, winners of 12 consecutive games, and trail in the series against this Spurs franchise for the first time since the 1999 Finals that San Antonio won in five games.
Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a corner three-pointer with 1:02 remaining that gave the Knicks a 97-95 lead they would not relinquish, and a falling-away pull-up jumper with 38 seconds left that iced the game at 101-95. The Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run, holding San Antonio to just 14 fourth-quarter points, its worst output in any quarter this postseason.
Victor Wembanyama posted a double-double in his NBA Finals debut with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but shot 6-of-21 from the field and 2-of-9 from three, committing six turnovers in an uncharacteristically poor offensive performance. "I was bad tonight," Wembanyama said. "It's not more complicated than that."
The game was not a straight-line victory for New York. Brunson briefly exited in the first quarter after Harrison Barnes crashed into his right knee, and again appeared to tweak his left ankle in the second quarter. The Spurs, energized by 16 points from rookie Dylan Harper off the bench and 16 more from Julian Champagnie, who hit five three-pointers before halftime, built a 14-point lead in the third quarter. San Antonio led by as many as 14, and the Frost Bank Center crowd appeared to sense a dominant home win.
New York's defense tightened once Wembanyama went to the bench to rest, and Towns scored 10 of his 17 third-quarter points driving directly at the rim with the defensive anchor removed. The Knicks tied the game heading into the fourth, took an eight-point lead at 94-86 with 6:07 to play, then survived a frantic Spurs comeback that produced nine consecutive points and a 95-94 San Antonio lead with 2:16 remaining before Brunson hit the corner three that put New York ahead for good.
|Player
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|Jalen Brunson
|42
|30
|3
|2
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|36
|18
|12
|4
|OG Anunoby
|37
|17
|3
|0
|Josh Hart
|27
|3
|15
|6
|Mikal Bridges
|35
|9
|3
|3
|Mitchell Robinson
|16
|2
|6
|0
|Player
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|Victor Wembanyama
|38
|26
|12
|2
|Stephon Castle
|38
|17
|8
|3
|Dylan Harper
|26
|16
|8
|1
|Julian Champagnie
|35
|16
|10
|1
|De'Aaron Fox
|38
|7
|4
|5
Spurs need a response at home — can they get it?
The San Antonio Spurs enter Game 2 as larger home favorites than they were in Game 1 (-4.5), now priced at -5.5 (-218 moneyline) despite having just lost at home. The market's reaction reflects the expectation that Wembanyama will not shoot 6-of-21 again, that Champagnie (who carried the first half) will remain a shooting threat, and that the Spurs' home court intensity will rise in a must-respond game.
The rest advantage that the Knicks held entering Game 1 is likely not as meaningful now. Both teams played on Wednesday night and will rest Thursday before Friday's 8:30 p.m. ET tip. The single biggest story heading into Game 2 is Wembanyama's mental and physical response to the worst field-goal shooting performance of his career on the biggest stage. His 6-of-21, 2-of-9 from three stat line represented an anomaly relative to his WCF average of 27.3 points on significantly higher efficiency. If he rebounds to anything close to his standard, the Spurs can cover.
The Knicks, meanwhile, are three wins away from their first championship since 1973. Their defense — which gave up 14 unanswered points in the third quarter — will need to be tighter earlier in Game 2. The Game 1 pattern of the Knicks controlling the opener and surviving a comeback was the exact pattern they showed against Cleveland in the ECF sweep, suggesting this team knows how to win close games on the road. Whether that pattern extends to a team with Wembanyama operating near his ceiling is the central question.
The total dropping to 214.5 for Game 2 from 218.5 in Game 1 reflects the defensive efficiency both teams showed. New York shot 41% from the field but only 31% from three. San Antonio shot 36% overall and 27% from three. If either team shoots anywhere close to league average from deep, the over is accessible, but Game 1 showed that both defenses are executing at a high level. For all Game 2 odds, lines, and player props, visit FanDuel Sportsbook.
Frequently Asked Questions: Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 1 Recap and Game 2 Preview
What happened in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs?
The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter, including a corner three-pointer and a falling-away jumper in the final two minutes that sealed the victory. The Knicks trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before outscoring the Spurs 29-19 in the fourth to close the game on an 11-0 run. Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 6-of-21 from the field in his NBA Finals debut. New York now leads the series 1-0 and has won 12 consecutive playoff games.
What are the odds and spread for Knicks vs Spurs Game 2 on June 5, 2026?
The San Antonio Spurs are 5.5-point home favorites for Game 2 with a moneyline of -218. The New York Knicks are +180 underdogs. The game total is set at 214.5, down from 218.5 in Game 1, reflecting the defensive efficiency both teams showed in the opener. New York shot 41.5% from the field and held San Antonio to 36% and just 25.6% from three. Game 2 tips off Friday, June 5 at 8:30 PM ET from Frost Bank Center on ABC. Bet on Game 2 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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