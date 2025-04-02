MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 2
Will Oneil Cruz or Brandon Lowe hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yandy Díaz (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kris Bryant (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Nick Martini (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- James Wood (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nate Lowe (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Amed Rosario (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Triston Casas (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 37 HR in 159 games (homered in 22.4% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ramón Laureano (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Manny Machado (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
New York Mets at Miami Marlins
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Hayden Senger (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jonah Bride (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Bryan De La Cruz (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (homered in 9.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jesse Chávez (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ryan Kreidler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Manuel Margot (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ryan Kreidler (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Javier Báez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Willy Adames (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Christian Walker (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Christian Koss (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Adolis García (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Michael Massey (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jonathan India (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- MJ Melendez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Vinny Capra (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Athletics
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Urías (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals
- Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luken Baker (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yoán Moncada (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 5 games (has homered in 80% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games