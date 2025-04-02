Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 2

Will Oneil Cruz or Brandon Lowe hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Christopher Morel (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Joey Bart (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tommy Pham (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Junior Caminero (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yandy Díaz (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Kameron Misner (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+460 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Max Kepler (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kris Bryant (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Nick Martini (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jordan Beck (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games James Wood (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games George Springer (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nate Lowe (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Dylan Crews (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Amed Rosario (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Triston Casas (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 37 HR in 159 games (homered in 22.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 159 games (homered in 22.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ramón Laureano (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jackson Merrill (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Elias Díaz (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Francisco Lindor (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Jesse Winker (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Matt Mervis (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Hayden Senger (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jonah Bride (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Griffin Conine (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Bryan De La Cruz (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Orlando Arcia (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (homered in 9.4% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jesse Chávez (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Mitch Garver (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Riley Greene (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Colt Keith (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ryan Kreidler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Manuel Margot (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Dylan Moore (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Javier Báez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Christian Walker (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Wilmer Flores (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games) LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Christian Koss (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Casey Schmitt (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Chas McCormick (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+330 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake Burger (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Adolis García (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Leody Taveras (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jose Trevino (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Michael Massey (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jonathan India (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games MJ Melendez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Vinny Capra (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Athletics

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games JJ Bleday (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Urías (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals

Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luken Baker (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yoán Moncada (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees