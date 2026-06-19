MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today - June 19, 2026
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Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today
Schwarber leads with 31% HR rate at Citizens Bank Park · Olson the value pick at +470 · Judge at Yankee Stadium · full Friday slate analysis and FanDuel anytime home run odds.
Friday's MLB slate features two headline power-hitting games: NYM@PHI at Citizens Bank Park (6:40 PM ET) — Ballpark Pal's top home run environment on the slate with 3.36 projected HR — and CHW@NYY at Yankee Stadium (7:05 PM ET), where the eighth-lowest average fence height in MLB creates consistent power conditions. Kyle Schwarber leads with the highest HR rate in baseball (31%) and Citizens Bank Park is his launching pad. Matt Olson is the value pick at +470 — his 26.4% rate dramatically outperforms the implied odds. Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium, Colson Montgomery exploiting the short right-field porch, and Michael Harris II complete Friday's five best anytime HR bets.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. HR rate = % of 2026 games with a home run. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
Schwarber leads the entire FanDuel HR board with a 31% rate — meaning he homers in roughly one of every three games this season. Citizens Bank Park is consistently hitter-friendly, and Ballpark Pal projects a league-leading 3.36 home runs for today's NYM@PHI game. He bats from the left side against right-hander Sean Manaea — the optimal platoon advantage for his pull-heavy power stroke. At ~+310 for the leading HR hitter in baseball in the best HR environment on Friday's slate, Schwarber is the anchor of today's pick list.
Matt Olson is the best value play on Friday's entire home run board. A 26.4% HR rate means he goes deep in more than one in four games — but +470 prices him as if he has only a 17% chance. That gap between true frequency and implied probability is exactly where value lives in HR props. He leads the NL home run leaderboard in 2026. Truist Park's altitude extends carry on well-struck fly balls, and the SF Giants have been more hittable on the road than their Oracle Park numbers suggest. At +470 for the NL HR leader in a park that plays big, this is the standout value pick on Friday's entire slate.
Aaron Judge is the most reliable power pick when the White Sox come to the Bronx. Yankee Stadium's eighth-lowest average fence height in baseball creates the ideal home run environment for his right-handed power, with the short porch in left field his natural target. The White Sox rotation has been among the more hittable in the AL this season. Judge is on his typical AL HR leader pace with 16+ through 2026. At ~+320 at Yankee Stadium against a vulnerable Chicago rotation, Judge is the most dependable power pick on Friday's evening slate.
Colson Montgomery is Friday's contrarian value pick from the CHW@NYY game. A 25% HR rate in 2026 means he homers in one of every four games — but at ~+480, the market prices him as roughly a 17% proposition. That value gap is driven by his team's overall weakness, not his individual power output. The key is Yankee Stadium: its short right-field porch is uniquely favourable for left-handed pull hitters, and Montgomery's power stroke targets exactly that lane. At +480 for a genuine one-in-four HR hitter at the most power-friendly dimensions in the stadium, Montgomery is the best long-odds value play on Friday's evening card.
Michael Harris II rounds out Friday's top five as the Truist Park long-odds dart. With a 17.6% HR rate in 2026, he is a consistent power contributor in Atlanta's order — typically batting near Matt Olson, which means SF pitchers cannot pitch around Olson without immediately facing Harris. Truist Park's altitude (3rd-highest in MLB) extends carry on well-struck fly balls, giving Atlanta hitters a structural boost on deep fly balls that in other parks would die at the warning track. At ~+520, Harris pairs extremely well with Olson as a same-game parlay leg for the SF@ATL game at Truist Park.
📊 Full HR Board — Friday June 19
*Odds estimated from FanDuel anytime HR board. HR rate = % of 2026 games with a home run. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
🏟️ Today's Top HR Environments
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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