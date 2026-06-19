MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today - June 19, 2026

⭐ Best value on board — 26.4% rate dramatically outperforms +470 implied odds (~17%) NL home run leaderboard leader in 2026 Truist Park: 3rd-highest altitude in MLB · 5th-best park for RHB batting avg Four high-rate HR hitters across Braves and Giants rosters in this game SF Giants road ERA significantly worse than home numbers at Oracle Park

Matt Olson is the best value play on Friday's entire home run board. A 26.4% HR rate means he goes deep in more than one in four games — but +470 prices him as if he has only a 17% chance. That gap between true frequency and implied probability is exactly where value lives in HR props. He leads the NL home run leaderboard in 2026. Truist Park's altitude extends carry on well-struck fly balls, and the SF Giants have been more hittable on the road than their Oracle Park numbers suggest. At +470 for the NL HR leader in a park that plays big, this is the standout value pick on Friday's entire slate.