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MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today - June 19, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today - June 19, 2026
MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Home Run Today — June 19, 2026 | FanDuel
● TODAY — FRIDAY JUNE 19, 2026 · MLB SLATE
FanDuel Sportsbook · Home Run Props · 2026 MLB Season

Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today

Schwarber leads with 31% HR rate at Citizens Bank Park · Olson the value pick at +470 · Judge at Yankee Stadium · full Friday slate analysis and FanDuel anytime home run odds.

Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
TODAY: CLE@MIL 1:35p SF@ATL 1:35p MIN@TEX 2:35p ATH@LAA 2:35p SEA@TB 4:10p NYM@PHI 6:40p ⭐ CHW@NYY 7:05p ⭐

Friday's MLB slate features two headline power-hitting games: NYM@PHI at Citizens Bank Park (6:40 PM ET) — Ballpark Pal's top home run environment on the slate with 3.36 projected HR — and CHW@NYY at Yankee Stadium (7:05 PM ET), where the eighth-lowest average fence height in MLB creates consistent power conditions. Kyle Schwarber leads with the highest HR rate in baseball (31%) and Citizens Bank Park is his launching pad. Matt Olson is the value pick at +470 — his 26.4% rate dramatically outperforms the implied odds. Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium, Colson Montgomery exploiting the short right-field porch, and Michael Harris II complete Friday's five best anytime HR bets.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. HR rate = % of 2026 games with a home run. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

1
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies · LF · LHB · Citizens Bank Park · vs Manaea (NYM)
Anytime HR
~+310
HR Rate
31%
25 HR in 71 games — highest HR rate in baseball (31%) Citizens Bank Park: Ballpark Pal projects 3.36 HR today — most on Friday slate Both starters hittable: Nola 5.86 ERA vs Manaea 4.78 ERA LHB vs RHP Manaea — strong platoon advantage for pull-heavy power stroke Career-high 56 HR in 2025 · showing no signs of power decline at 33

Schwarber leads the entire FanDuel HR board with a 31% rate — meaning he homers in roughly one of every three games this season. Citizens Bank Park is consistently hitter-friendly, and Ballpark Pal projects a league-leading 3.36 home runs for today's NYM@PHI game. He bats from the left side against right-hander Sean Manaea — the optimal platoon advantage for his pull-heavy power stroke. At ~+310 for the leading HR hitter in baseball in the best HR environment on Friday's slate, Schwarber is the anchor of today's pick list.

2
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves · 1B · LHB · Truist Park · vs SF Giants starter
Anytime HR
+470
HR Rate
26.4%
⭐ Best value on board — 26.4% rate dramatically outperforms +470 implied odds (~17%) NL home run leaderboard leader in 2026 Truist Park: 3rd-highest altitude in MLB · 5th-best park for RHB batting avg Four high-rate HR hitters across Braves and Giants rosters in this game SF Giants road ERA significantly worse than home numbers at Oracle Park

Matt Olson is the best value play on Friday's entire home run board. A 26.4% HR rate means he goes deep in more than one in four games — but +470 prices him as if he has only a 17% chance. That gap between true frequency and implied probability is exactly where value lives in HR props. He leads the NL home run leaderboard in 2026. Truist Park's altitude extends carry on well-struck fly balls, and the SF Giants have been more hittable on the road than their Oracle Park numbers suggest. At +470 for the NL HR leader in a park that plays big, this is the standout value pick on Friday's entire slate.

3
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees · RF · RHB · Yankee Stadium · vs CHW starter
Anytime HR
~+320
2026 HR
16+
Yankee Stadium: 8th-lowest avg fence height in MLB — consistent power conditions 16+ HR in 2026 · on pace for another AL HR leader season White Sox rotation: one of the more hittable pitching staffs in the AL RHB to the short porch in left at Yankee Stadium — Judge's optimal power lane Home game · Judge historically dominant at Yankee Stadium vs struggling rotations

Aaron Judge is the most reliable power pick when the White Sox come to the Bronx. Yankee Stadium's eighth-lowest average fence height in baseball creates the ideal home run environment for his right-handed power, with the short porch in left field his natural target. The White Sox rotation has been among the more hittable in the AL this season. Judge is on his typical AL HR leader pace with 16+ through 2026. At ~+320 at Yankee Stadium against a vulnerable Chicago rotation, Judge is the most dependable power pick on Friday's evening slate.

4
Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox · SS · LHB · Yankee Stadium · vs NYY starter
Anytime HR
~+480
HR Rate
25%
25% HR rate in 2026 — homers in one of every four games this season Yankee Stadium's short right-field porch: structural advantage for LHB power hitters ~+480 for a 25% HR rate player — outstanding long-odds value gap Raw pull-side power stroke — well-suited to Yankee Stadium's right-field dimensions Same game as Judge — maximises value of CHW@NYY game for HR bettors

Colson Montgomery is Friday's contrarian value pick from the CHW@NYY game. A 25% HR rate in 2026 means he homers in one of every four games — but at ~+480, the market prices him as roughly a 17% proposition. That value gap is driven by his team's overall weakness, not his individual power output. The key is Yankee Stadium: its short right-field porch is uniquely favourable for left-handed pull hitters, and Montgomery's power stroke targets exactly that lane. At +480 for a genuine one-in-four HR hitter at the most power-friendly dimensions in the stadium, Montgomery is the best long-odds value play on Friday's evening card.

5
Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves · CF · LHB · Truist Park · vs SF Giants starter
Anytime HR
~+520
HR Rate
17.6%
17.6% HR rate in 2026 — consistent power in Atlanta's lineup Truist Park: 3rd-highest altitude — extends carry on deep fly balls SF Giants road ERA worse than home numbers — favourable matchup at ATL Pairs with Olson in ATL lineup — Giants can't pitch around both power threats ~+520 · same-game parlay with Olson +470 for strong combined payout

Michael Harris II rounds out Friday's top five as the Truist Park long-odds dart. With a 17.6% HR rate in 2026, he is a consistent power contributor in Atlanta's order — typically batting near Matt Olson, which means SF pitchers cannot pitch around Olson without immediately facing Harris. Truist Park's altitude (3rd-highest in MLB) extends carry on well-struck fly balls, giving Atlanta hitters a structural boost on deep fly balls that in other parks would die at the warning track. At ~+520, Harris pairs extremely well with Olson as a same-game parlay leg for the SF@ATL game at Truist Park.

📊 Full HR Board — Friday June 19

Player / Team
HR Rate
Odds
⭐ K. Schwarber (PHI)
Citizens Bank Park · vs Manaea · LHB
31%
~+310
💎 M. Olson (ATL)
Truist Park · vs SF · NL HR leader · best value
26.4%
+470
A. Judge (NYY)
Yankee Stadium · vs CHW · 16+ HR 2026
~28%
~+320
C. Montgomery (CHW)
Yankee Stadium · LHB short porch value dart
25%
~+480
M. Harris II (ATL)
Truist Park · vs SF · altitude boost · SGP with Olson
17.6%
~+520
P. Goldschmidt (NYY)
Yankee Stadium · 10 HR 2026 · vs CHW
~20%
~+420
B. Harper (PHI)
Citizens Bank Park · .362 OBP · vs Manaea
~18%
~+430
M. Chapman (SF)
Truist Park · 90th pct BAT X · vs ATL
~19%
~+440

*Odds estimated from FanDuel anytime HR board. HR rate = % of 2026 games with a home run. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

🏟️ Today's Top HR Environments

🏟️ Citizens Bank Park — NYM@PHI 6:40 PM ET
3.36 PROJ HR
Ballpark Pal projects 3.36 home runs today — the highest total on Friday's slate. Both starters are hittable: Nola (5.86 ERA) vs Manaea (4.78 ERA). Consistently hitter-friendly dimensions. Six of today's top power hitters play in this game. Schwarber (31%) and Harper lead for PHI; Soto and Bichette lead for NYM.
🏟️ Yankee Stadium — CHW@NYY 7:05 PM ET
8TH-LOWEST FENCE
8th-lowest average fence height in MLB — structural advantage for power hitters on both sides. Judge (RHB to left-field porch), Montgomery (LHB to right-field alley). Four power picks across both lineups: Judge and Goldschmidt (NYY), Montgomery and Bellinger (CHW).
🏟️ Truist Park — SF@ATL 1:35 PM ET
3RD HIGHEST ALT
3rd-highest altitude ballpark in MLB — extends carry on well-struck fly balls. Ranked 5th for RHB batting average. Four high-rate HR hitters across both rosters. Olson (26.4%, NL HR leader) and Harris II (17.6%) lead for ATL; Chapman (90th pct BAT X) for SF.
🎯 SAME-GAME PARLAY IDEAS — FRIDAY JUNE 19
Citizens Bank Park SGP (NYM@PHI 6:40p)
Schwarber HR + PHI win + Over 8.5 runs · Two hittable starters, best HR park on Friday
Truist Park SGP (SF@ATL 1:35p)
Olson HR + Harris II HR · Two confirmed power threats in the same ATL lineup at altitude
Multi-Game HR Parlay
Schwarber HR + Judge HR · Two games, two power-friendly parks, the two highest-rate hitters on Friday's board
FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Home Run Props
Bet Today's Home Run Props — Friday June 19
Schwarber · Olson +470 · Judge · Montgomery · Harris II
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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