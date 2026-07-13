MLB Home Run Derby Best Bets for 2026

⚡ SCHWARBER IS THE BOARD FAVORITE AT +290, LEADING MLB WITH 32 HOMERS AND PLAYING IN HIS OWN BALLPARK, BUT HAS DEALT WITH LOWER BACK TIGHTNESS RECENTLY · CAMINERO (+400) IS COMING OFF THE HOTTEST STRETCH OF ANY PLAYER IN BASEBALL — 8 HOMERS IN HIS LAST 7 GAMES — AND IS SEEKING TO BECOME THE YOUNGEST-EVER DERBY CHAMPION · MURAKAMI (+550) JUST RETURNED FROM A HAMSTRING IL STINT THREE DAYS BEFORE THE EVENT · FIRST SWING-BASED (NO TIME LIMIT) FORMAT SINCE 2014

📖 Field Overview

This year's Derby returns to a swing-based format with no time limit for the first time since 2014, and it's set at Citizens Bank Park — home turf for two of the eight entrants, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Schwarber enters as the board favorite, leading all of MLB with 32 home runs in the first half, but he's dealt with lower back tightness that had him in and out of the Phillies' lineup as recently as a couple weeks ago — a real risk factor for an event built entirely around max-effort swings.

Junior Caminero arrives with unfinished business: he was runner-up to Cal Raleigh in last year's Derby, and at just 23 years old he's chasing the record for youngest-ever champion. He's also riding the hottest stretch of any hitter in the sport right now — 8 home runs in his last 7 games, including a career-long 463-foot blast, and AL Player of the Week honors along the way.

Munetaka Murakami is the field's biggest wild card — elite underlying metrics (99th percentile hard-hit rate and barrel rate, 98th percentile exit velocity) that scream Derby success, but he only returned from a right hamstring strain three days before the event. Ben Rice, a first-time participant, is worth noting given the last two Derby champions (Raleigh and Teoscar Hernández) were also competing for the first time.

📋 Full Field — FanDuel Odds

2026 Home Run Derby Champion · FanDuel Sportsbook Kyle Schwarber Phillies Board favorite, MLB HR leader, home park · ⭐ TOP PICK +290 Junior Caminero Rays 2025 runner-up, seeking youngest-champion record +400 Munetaka Murakami White Sox Elite metrics, just off the IL 3 days prior +550 Jac Caglianone Royals Rookie power threat +700 Jordan Walker Cardinals Breakout season, first Derby appearance +700 Bryce Harper Phillies 2018 champion, home park, seeking 2nd title +950 Ben Rice Yankees First-timer, 51 HR since start of 2025 +1000 Willson Contreras Red Sox Longest price on the board +1100 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Board Favorite Kyle Schwarber +290 $10→$39 The clearest thesis in the field: he leads baseball with 32 homers, he's swinging in his own ballpark, and he's already shown he thrives under exactly this kind of pressure — three home runs on three swings to win last year's All-Star Game swing-off. The one real concern is recent lower back tightness, worth monitoring but not enough to move off the top pick. ⭐ #2 · Hottest Hitter In Baseball Right Now Junior Caminero +400 $10→$50 Eight home runs in his last seven games, a career-long 463-foot blast, and a runner-up finish last year that's clearly left him motivated. At 23, he's chasing the record for youngest-ever Derby champion — genuinely live value at a longer price than the favorite. ⭐ #3 · Highest Ceiling, Real Risk Munetaka Murakami +550 $10→$65 His underlying metrics are the best in the field — 99th percentile hard-hit rate and barrel rate, 98th percentile exit velocity — and 13 of his 20 homers this season have been "no-doubters" that would clear the fence in all 30 parks. The catch: he's just three days removed from a hamstring strain, a genuine red flag for a max-effort event. ⭐ #4 · Proven Home-Park Winner Bryce Harper +950 $10→$105 He's actually done this before — won the 2018 Derby in his own home ballpark, beating none other than Schwarber in the final that year. He's already closing in on last season's home run total, and only three players in history have won inside their home park. A genuine value price for a proven big-stage performer. ⭐ #5 · History Favors First-Timers Ben Rice +1000 $10→$110 Worth noting: both of the past two Derby champions were competing in the event for the first time. Rice has 51 home runs since the start of 2025 and elite exit-velocity and barrel metrics — a real longshot value play at four figures.

📊 Risk Factors To Watch Schwarber's Back In and out of the lineup with lower back tightness in recent weeks — worth confirming his status closer to first pitch given how physically demanding this event is. Murakami's Layoff Just three days removed from six weeks on the IL for a hamstring strain — elite metrics, but real rust and re-injury risk in an all-out swinging contest. New Format No time limit this year — expect longer bouts as players take pitches more selectively, which could favor patient hitters over pure aggression. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · 2026 Home Run Derby · Citizens Bank Park · Tonight Bet the Home Run Derby on FanDuel Schwarber +290 · Caminero +400 · Murakami +550

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 2026 Home Run Derby Champion: Kyle Schwarber +290 · Junior Caminero +400 · Munetaka Murakami +550 · Jac Caglianone +700 · Jordan Walker +700 · Bryce Harper +950 · Ben Rice +1000 · Willson Contreras +1100 · Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia PA · Swing-based format, no time limit · Broadcast on Netflix · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER