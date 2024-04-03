MLB Free Game of the Day Betting Picks for Braves-White Sox (4/3/24)

UPDATE: Wednesday's Braves-White Sox game has been postponed due to weather.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Betting Picks

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Odds: Spread, Total, and Moneyline

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Spread: Braves -1.5 (-176)

Braves -1.5 (-176) Total: 8.0

8.0 Moneyline: Braves: -335 White Sox: +270



Best Bet

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Chicago White Sox this afternoon in a game that should emphasize Chicago is not a spring baseball city.

It is currently snowing in Chi-Town, and the forecast for today's game looks abysmal. By game time, the temperature is expected to sit at 37 degrees, rain and snow precipitation at 71.0%, and wind gusts at 27 MPH coming in from the northwest.

Mother Nature isn't helping out those low attendance numbers at Guaranteed Rate Field, and the only team I feel good backing is Atlanta.

Spencer Strider will be on the bump for the Braves while the White Sox do not have a listed starter and will likely ride with a bullpen game. Enough said?

Strider is one of the best aces in baseball. In 2023, he led the MLB in SIERA (2.86), strikeouts (281 Ks) and wins (20). His first start of this season came against an intimidating Philadelphia Phillies lineup, but he managed a stat line of 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, and 8 Ks.

He is currently the favorite to win the NL Cy Young (+380), according to FanDuel Sportsbook's NL Cy Young odds.

Strider's main battle this afternoon will be the weather, as the White Sox have recorded just 28 hits in 155 at-bats this season, good for the worst team batting average (.181 BA) in baseball.

It's a shame that the weather should control this game, as clear conditions could have had Strider putting on a punchout clinic against one of the worst teams in the league.

It's hard to imagine the White Sox finding success in a bullpen game. In 2023, their relievers struggled with a 4.88 ERA (fifth-worst). They've managed a 4.20 ERA (13th-worst) through five games, albeit with three of those games coming against the Detroit Tigers.

Atlanta's bats have carried their 2023 success into the new year. It's very early, but Atlanta is rocking a .304 team batting average, good for the second-best in the MLB. With players such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Michael Harris II, this lineup is scary from top to bottom.

If weather permits this game to play, I'd expect the Braves to topple the White Sox.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.