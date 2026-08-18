Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 19

Wednesday's MLB slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and DSN

SportsNet PT and DSN Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Jackson Jobe

Paul Skenes vs. Jackson Jobe Records: Pirates (61-66), Tigers (61-64)

Pirates (61-66), Tigers (61-64) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 59.37%

59.37% Tigers Win Probability: 40.63%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and SDPA

SNY and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Michael King

Robert Stock vs. Michael King Records: Mets (57-69), Padres (67-59)

Mets (57-69), Padres (67-59) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.97%

52.97% Mets Win Probability: 47.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and BravesVsn

MNNT and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Taj Bradley vs. AJ Smith-Shawver Records: Twins (61-65), Braves (74-51)

Twins (61-65), Braves (74-51) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.72%

55.72% Twins Win Probability: 44.28%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CHSN

MARQ and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs.

Clay Holmes vs. Records: Cubs (73-53), White Sox (65-59)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.62%

69.62% White Sox Win Probability: 30.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and ARID

NESN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Payton Tolle vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Red Sox (67-58), Diamondbacks (66-60)

Red Sox (67-58), Diamondbacks (66-60) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 60.99%

60.99% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MIAM

NBCS-PH and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Sandy Alcantara

Aaron Nola vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Phillies (68-58), Marlins (64-62)

Phillies (68-58), Marlins (64-62) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.85%

55.85% Phillies Win Probability: 44.15%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network and MASN and Amazon Prime Video

MLB Network and MASN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Will Warren

Chris Bassitt vs. Will Warren Records: Orioles (61-64), Yankees (69-55)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.69%

58.69% Orioles Win Probability: 41.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-BA

CLEG and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Adrian Houser

Parker Messick vs. Adrian Houser Records: Guardians (60-65), Giants (51-73)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 58.49%

58.49% Giants Win Probability: 41.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SNET

RAYS and SNET Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Max Scherzer

Drew Rasmussen vs. Max Scherzer Records: Rays (75-49), Blue Jays (61-65)

Rays (75-49), Blue Jays (61-65) Rays Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 71.51%

71.51% Blue Jays Win Probability: 28.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CARD

CINR and CARD Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Matthew Liberatore

Chase Burns vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Reds (60-65), Cardinals (64-62)

Reds (60-65), Cardinals (64-62) Reds Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.53%

53.53% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Kansas City Royals

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-CA

ROYL and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Gage Jump

Seth Lugo vs. Gage Jump Records: Royals (52-74), Athletics (49-76)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.22%

52.22% Royals Win Probability: 47.78%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SEAM

BREW and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Logan Gilbert

Dustin May vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Brewers (77-48), Mariners (59-66)

Brewers (77-48), Mariners (59-66) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.86%

54.86% Mariners Win Probability: 45.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NATS

RSN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Cade Cavalli

Jacob deGrom vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Rangers (61-64), Nationals (60-66)

Rangers (61-64), Nationals (60-66) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.47%

50.47% Nationals Win Probability: 49.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ABTV

SCHN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: vs. Walbert Urena

vs. Walbert Urena Records: Astros (63-62), Angels (49-76)

Astros (63-62), Angels (49-76) Astros Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.25%

54.25% Angels Win Probability: 45.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Roki Sasaki

Kyle Freeland vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Rockies (50-75), Dodgers (75-51)

Rockies (50-75), Dodgers (75-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 68.24%

68.24% Rockies Win Probability: 31.76%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.