Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 19
Wednesday's MLB slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Jackson Jobe
- Records: Pirates (61-66), Tigers (61-64)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 59.37%
- Tigers Win Probability: 40.63%
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San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Michael King
- Records: Mets (57-69), Padres (67-59)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.97%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.03%
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Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
- Records: Twins (61-65), Braves (74-51)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.72%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.28%
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Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs.
- Records: Cubs (73-53), White Sox (65-59)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.62%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.38%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Red Sox (67-58), Diamondbacks (66-60)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 60.99%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.01%
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Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Phillies (68-58), Marlins (64-62)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.85%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.15%
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New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network and MASN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Will Warren
- Records: Orioles (61-64), Yankees (69-55)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.69%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.31%
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San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Guardians (60-65), Giants (51-73)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 58.49%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.51%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Rays (75-49), Blue Jays (61-65)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -210
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 71.51%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 28.49%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Reds (60-65), Cardinals (64-62)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -146
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.53%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.47%
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Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Gage Jump
- Records: Royals (52-74), Athletics (49-76)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.22%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.78%
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Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Brewers (77-48), Mariners (59-66)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.86%
- Mariners Win Probability: 45.14%
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Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Rangers (61-64), Nationals (60-66)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.47%
- Nationals Win Probability: 49.53%
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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Walbert Urena
- Records: Astros (63-62), Angels (49-76)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -158
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.25%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.75%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Rockies (50-75), Dodgers (75-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 68.24%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.76%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.